Pogues to re-release 'Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash' 40th anniversary edition

Coinciding with the 40th university tour of the iconic Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash , The Pogues are re-releasing the album with extra tracks. the new version features the entire album remastered with an additional LP of extra tunes. The new bonus tracks are slightly different than the previous 2004 issue. The new one is out November 28 via Rhino and you can see the track list below.

LP1: Rum Sodomy & The Lash (1985)

Side One

1. The Sick Bed Of Cúchulainn [2:59]

2. The Old Main Drag [3:20]

3. Wild Cats Of Kilkenny [2:49]

4. I'm A Man You Don't Meet Every Day [2:55]

5. A Pair Of Brown Eyes [4:54] 6. Sally MacLennane [2:44] Side Two

1. Dirty Old Town [3:46]

2. Jesse James [2:59]

3. Navigator [4:13]

4. Billy's Bones [2:03]

5. The Gentleman Soldier [2:04]

6. And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda [8:10]

LP2: Bonus Tracks

Side Three

1. The Parting Glass (B-Side) [2:17]

2. A Pistol For Paddy Garcia (B-Side) [2:32]

Poguetry In Motion EP

3. London Girl [3:07]

4. A Rainy Night In Soho [5:36]

5. The Body Of An American [4:50]

6. Planxty Noel Hill [3:12]

Side Four

BBC Radio 1 - The Janice Long Show - 11th July 1985

1. Wild Cats Of Kilkenny [2:46]

2. Billy’s Bones [2:03]

3. The Old Main Drag [3:18]

4. Dirty Old Town [3:42]

Bonus Tracks

5. A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Live at Glasgow) [3:41]

6. Sally MacLennane (Live at Glasgow) [2:50]

7. Do You Believe in Magic (Rough Mix) [2:42]