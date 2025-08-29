Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers to release new album, share “MOTHER” video

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Glory and will be out on November 7 via Mom + Pop Music and Community Music. The album features ten tracks, including their previously released singles “BALCONY” and “UNSCARRED”. The band has also released a video for their new song “MOTHER” which was directed by Tas Wilson. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released their album I Love You in 2023 and released a deluxe version of that album, called I Love You Too, in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

GLORY Tracklist

WATCHING ME LEAVE

BALCONY

TURN AROUND

TALKING

DAYLIGHT

MINE

MOTHER

BAIT

UNSCARRED

WONDERFUL