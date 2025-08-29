Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers to release new album, share “MOTHER” video

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Glory and will be out on November 7 via Mom + Pop Music and Community Music. The album features ten tracks, including their previously released singles “BALCONY” and “UNSCARRED”. The band has also released a video for their new song “MOTHER” which was directed by Tas Wilson. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released their album I Love You in 2023 and released a deluxe version of that album, called I Love You Too, in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.