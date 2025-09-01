Toronto-based garage punk trio BBQ Pope and Montreal-based punk rockers The Flamingos Pink have announced tour dates for the East Coast of Canada. The shows will begin on October 22 in Ottawa, Ontario and will wrap up on November 7 in Toronto, Ontario with BBQ Pope’s Unfurl record release show. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 22
|The Rainbow Bistro
|Ottawa, ON
|Oct 23
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|Oct 24
|Generator Show
|Moncton, NB
|Oct 25
|Gus’ Pub
|Halifax, NS
|Oct 26
|Breton Brewing
|Sydney, NS
|Oct 29
|Sportsman’s Club
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Oct 30
|Southside Lounge
|Bathurst, NB
|Oct 31
|Harmony House SJ
|Saint John, NB
|Nov 07
|The Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, ON