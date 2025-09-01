BBQ Pope and The Flamingos Pink announce Eastern Canada tour

by Tours

Toronto-based garage punk trio BBQ Pope and Montreal-based punk rockers The Flamingos Pink have announced tour dates for the East Coast of Canada. The shows will begin on October 22 in Ottawa, Ontario and will wrap up on November 7 in Toronto, Ontario with BBQ Pope’s Unfurl record release show. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 22The Rainbow BistroOttawa, ON
Oct 23Turbo HausMontreal, QC
Oct 24Generator ShowMoncton, NB
Oct 25Gus’ PubHalifax, NS
Oct 26Breton BrewingSydney, NS
Oct 29Sportsman’s ClubCharlottetown, PEI
Oct 30Southside LoungeBathurst, NB
Oct 31Harmony House SJSaint John, NB
Nov 07The Monarch TavernToronto, ON