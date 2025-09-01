fanclubwallet to release new album, share “New Distraction” video

Fanclubwallet
by

fanclubwallet, the Ottawa-based project of Hannah Judge, has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Living While Dying and will be out on October 24 via Lauren Records. They have also released a video for their new song “New Distraction” which was directed by Hannah Judge. fanclubwallet released their album Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Living While Dying Tracklist

Am I Being Greedy

Cotton Mouth

Know You Anymore

Head On

Do Over

New Distraction

Do You Hate Me?

Gears

I Love The Hell I Know

Guts

Me Time