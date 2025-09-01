fanclubwallet to release new album, share “New Distraction” video

by Em Moore
fanclubwallet, the Ottawa-based project of Hannah Judge, has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Living While Dying and will be out on October 24 via Lauren Records. They have also released a video for their new song “New Distraction” which was directed by Hannah Judge. fanclubwallet released their album Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Living While Dying Tracklist
Am I Being Greedy
Cotton Mouth
Know You Anymore
Head On
Do Over
New Distraction
Do You Hate Me?
Gears
I Love The Hell I Know
Guts
Me Time