Billy Bragg: “Hundred Year Hunger”

Billy Bragg has released a new song. It is called “Hundred Year Hunger” and is available digitally now. A statement released along with the song reads in part,



"‘Hundred Year Hunger’ looks at the current famine that Israel has created in Gaza through the lens of a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel.

It takes its title from the recent book of the same name by E Mark Windle.

Sumud is an Arabic word which translates into English as steadfastness or perseverance. It is used by Palestinians to describe their nonviolent everyday resistance against Israel's occupation. Sumud emphasises the commitment of the Palestinian people to remain on their land despite hardship and oppression, elevating their everyday existence into a form of resistance."