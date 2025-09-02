Destiny Bond to release new album, share “Peace as a Punchline” video

by Em Moore
Destiny Bond have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Love and will be out on October 17 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Peace as a Punchline” which was directed by Derek Rathbun. Destiny Bond released their album Be My Vengeance in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Love Tracklist
Destiny Song
Free Me
Peace as a Punchline
Lookin’ for a Fight / Done Lookin’
Can’t Kill The Love
Debt Perception
Out Loud
Mind to the Mirror
Fix
Don’t Lose Control