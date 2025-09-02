Destiny Bond to release new album, share “Peace as a Punchline” video

Destiny Bond
by

Destiny Bond have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Love and will be out on October 17 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Peace as a Punchline” which was directed by Derek Rathbun. Destiny Bond released their album Be My Vengeance in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Love Tracklist

Destiny Song

Free Me

Peace as a Punchline

Lookin’ for a Fight / Done Lookin’

Can’t Kill The Love

Debt Perception

Out Loud

Mind to the Mirror

Fix

Don’t Lose Control