Street Eaters: “No Excuse”

Street Eaters have released a new song. It is called “No Excuse” and is off their upcoming album Opaque which will be out on September 5 via Dirt Cult Records. Street Eaters will be playing a handful of shows around the US starting next week. They released their album The Envoy in 2017. Check out the song below.

DateCityVenueDetails
9/11Silver Spring, MDQuarry Housew/ Sensor Ghost, Vampyres From Africa
9/12Philadelphia, PAGod’s Automatic Bodyw/ HIDE, Pinkwash
9/13Brooklyn, NYHart Barw/ Discreet Charms, Weegee
9/15San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hallw/ Unwound