Street Eaters: “No Excuse”

by Em Moore
Street Eaters have released a new song. It is called “No Excuse” and is off their upcoming album Opaque which will be out on September 5 via Dirt Cult Records. Street Eaters will be playing a handful of shows around the US starting next week. They released their album The Envoy in 2017. Check out the song below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|9/11
|Silver Spring, MD
|Quarry House
|w/ Sensor Ghost, Vampyres From Africa
|9/12
|Philadelphia, PA
|God’s Automatic Body
|w/ HIDE, Pinkwash
|9/13
|Brooklyn, NY
|Hart Bar
|w/ Discreet Charms, Weegee
|9/15
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|w/ Unwound