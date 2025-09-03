Massa Nera to release new album, share “Mechanical Sunrise”

Massa Nera have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Emptiness of All Things and will be out on October 31 via Persistent Vision Records and Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a new song called “Mechanical Sunrise”. Massa Nera released their split with Quiet Fear, Quatro Vientos // Cinco Soles, in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.