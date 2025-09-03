Suzie True announce new album, share “Get Prettier Overnight!!!” video

Suzie True have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called How I Learned To Love What’s Gone and will be out on October 17 via Get Better Records. The album was produced by Chris Farren and was recorded and mixed by Jon Siebels of Eve 6. The band has also released a video for their new song “Get Prettier Overnight!!!” which was directed by Ella Montes Lentini. Suzie True released their album Sentimental Scum in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.