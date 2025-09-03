The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir to disband, announce final shows

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced that they will be disbanding. The band announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”howdy everyone,

at the end of last year, we made a big decision to step away from THGTC for a while as we focused on some personal matters.

admittedly, some of our lives were in disarray. we needed the time to create some stability for ourselves, take care of loved ones, and pursue some other creative projects we wanted to ensure were getting their due. over the course of those months, we spent a lot of time reflecting and figuring out what our next step was going to be. some priorities shifted, the world got a lot darker, we finished our first charity compilation, and also made the decision that thgtc is coming to an end.

no instagram stories or combative lambgoat articles, no big fallout, no one’s fault, just an understanding of what we need as individuals and what that means for the project as a whole.

this is a project that has achieved so much more than we could have ever anticipated. we’ve crossed the country multiple times, met so many wonderful people, and created support for grassroots and charity organizations that contribute to much larger causes than just playing some ridiculous metal music.

we are so grateful to every single one of you for making THGTC so much bigger than what the four of us are. you have an equal share in what made this special. thank you for everything. we have two shows left that are going to be absolutely incredible. while everything is possible / none of us are opposed to getting back together when it feels right, these are going to be it for at least a very long time.

as the systems around us continue to slide further into oppression, into technocracy, and apathy, do your part to continue fighting against it. remain connected to your communities, carry those we’ve lost with you, and don’t give up hope. arm yourselves with a mind (maybe a couple other things as well), and understand the radical amount of empathy required to move forward and change this world for the better. we can make it happen - hand in hand, arm in arm, and torch to every opposing body.

see you soon

be safe

love you”