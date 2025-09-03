Iona Zajac has announced that she will be releasing her debut album. It is called Bang and will be out on November 21. She has also released a video for “Dilute” which was shot and directed by Carys Huws. Iona Zajac will be touring North America as part of The Pogues starting later this week and released her EP Find Her in the Grass in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.