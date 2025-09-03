Morrissey wants to sell YOU his rights to the Smiths

Morrissey is looking to sell YOU his rights to the Smiths name, his Smiths copyrights, his Smiths merch rights, and the whole kit-n-kaboodle. As per Moz: "“I am burnt out by any and all connections to Marr, Rourke, Joyce. I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution. The songs are me - they are no one else - but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.”

Interestingly, last year, Morrissey and The Smiths co-founder Johnny Marr got in a little tiff regarding the Smiths trademark, with Morrissey claiming that Marr "Stole" the trademark and Marr claiming that he asked Morrissey to be a co-registrant, but Morrissey refused to respond. So, it's unclear if Morrissey is attempting to sell just his own rights to the Smiths trademark, or the entire rights related to the Smiths trademark, as evidenced by Morrissey's use of the word "exclusive."

Well, if you want to make the sale, you can e-mail eaves7760@gmail.com.