Episode #699.998 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about live shows, which ones they have coming up and which ones they’ve recently seen. Em is very excited for My Chemical Romance to come to Toronto, and John talks about seeing David Lee Roth, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Vivian Girls. Listen to the episode below!
