Spaced sign to Pure Noise Records, announce new EP, share “Cause and Effect” video

Spaced have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records and will be releasing a new EP on the label this fall. The EP is called No Escape and will be out on October 17. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cause and Effect” which was created by Legacy House Studio and stars Ian Fidance. Spaced released their album This Is All We Ever Get in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.