Ben Quad to release new album, share “It's Just A Title” video

by Em Moore
Ben Quad have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Wisher and will be out on November 14 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “It’s Just A Title” which was directed by Alex Scalzo-Brown. Ben Quad will be touring North America with Koyo starting next month and released their EP Ephemera in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Wisher Tracklist
What Fer?
Painless
You Wanted Us, You Got Us ft. Zayna Youssef
Did You Decide to Skip Arts and Crafts? Ft. Sam Canty
It’s Just A Title
Very Big in Sheboygan
All You Luck
Classic Case of Guy on the Ground
West of West ft. Nathan Hardy
I Hate Cursive and I Hate All of You