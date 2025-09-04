Ben Quad to release new album, share “It's Just A Title” video

Ben Quad
by

Ben Quad have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Wisher and will be out on November 14 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “It’s Just A Title” which was directed by Alex Scalzo-Brown. Ben Quad will be touring North America with Koyo starting next month and released their EP Ephemera in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Wisher Tracklist

What Fer?

Painless

You Wanted Us, You Got Us ft. Zayna Youssef

Did You Decide to Skip Arts and Crafts? Ft. Sam Canty

It’s Just A Title

Very Big in Sheboygan

All You Luck

Classic Case of Guy on the Ground

West of West ft. Nathan Hardy

I Hate Cursive and I Hate All of You