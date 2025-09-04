Ben Quad to release new album, share “It's Just A Title” video

Ben Quad have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Wisher and will be out on November 14 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “It’s Just A Title” which was directed by Alex Scalzo-Brown. Ben Quad will be touring North America with Koyo starting next month and released their EP Ephemera in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.