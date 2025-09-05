Crasher to release new album, share “Staring Into The Static I Saw The Shape of You” video

Montreal-based electronic punk rockers Crasher have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Odditi Populaire and will be out on November 7 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “Staring Into The Static I Saw The Shape of You” which was directed by lead vocalist and keyboardist Airick Asher Woodhead and Phil Osborne of Osborne Oddities. The video also features sculptures and footage by bassist Kai Thorpe, Phil Osborne, and Niko Timar. Crasher released street cleaning machines of the world in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.