Blondie’s ‘No Exit’ album to get vinyl pressing for first time

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Blondie is re-issueing their 1999 reunion album No exit. The new version is the first vinyl pressing of the release and it is out on Halloween. It's remaster and includes a side of bonus tracks: Hot Shot (David Wrench 2025 Remix); Nothing Is Real But The Girl (Boilerhouse Lounge Mix); No Exit (Urban Version Main Mix); Maria (Ether Dub Mix).
That's out via Blondie directly. A CD version is also being released.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=RD7xTifBY7zX0&v=7xTifBY7zX0&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktlo.com%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE