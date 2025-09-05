Blondie’s ‘No Exit’ album to get vinyl pressing for first time

Blondie is re-issueing their 1999 reunion album No exit. The new version is the first vinyl pressing of the release and it is out on Halloween. It's remaster and includes a side of bonus tracks: Hot Shot (David Wrench 2025 Remix); Nothing Is Real But The Girl (Boilerhouse Lounge Mix); No Exit (Urban Version Main Mix); Maria (Ether Dub Mix).

That's out via Blondie directly. A CD version is also being released.