Cheekface surprise-release live album

Cheekface have surprise-released a live album. It was recorded during their show on May 7 at The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario by Talisa Garcia. The album is available digitally on Bandcamp and a pro-shot video of the show is also up on YouTube. The video was directed and edited by Connor Astley and was produced by Creature Comfort Media. Our photographer Stephen McGill was at this show and you can see his photos right here. Editor Em Moore was also at the show and you can read her review here. Cheekface released their album Middle Spoon earlier this year. Check out the video and album below.