1876 break down every song on their new EP 'Pow Wow Punk Rock IIII'

We caught up with Gabe Colhoff to hear the stories behind each of the six tracks. Listen to Pow Wow Punk Rock IIII and read Gabe’s track-by-track breakdown below!

The EP was recorded at Dream Tree and Yuh Mommas House Studios, mixed by Bryan Daste (who also played pedal steel guitar on “Lights”) and Gabe Colhoff, and mastered by Bryan Daste. The EP is available digitally now via F Tiipii Records. 1876 will be touring the US West Coast with Subhumans starting in October.

Pow Wow Punk Rock 4 Track-By-Track Breakdown

1. “Haahp’e’hahe”

This song touches on my family history of surviving the Sand Creek Massacre. It's a brief but powerful look into the constant attempt and perpetual failure by Americans and their government to silence my tribes and all ndngenous people alike. ”Haahpe’e’hahe” features guest vocals from friends and family, SA Lawrence-Welch, Jesse DesRosier, Cinnamon Killsfirst, David Rodriguez (Starving Wolves, The Casualties), and Sober Junkie. They shared messages they’d like to be preserved for future generations to hear, when the time comes. An official record proving that we cannot and never will be silenced.

2. “Dancing on the Enemy”

We teamed up with our good friends Hans Gruber and the Die Hards to bring a heavy-hitting punk/ska/pow wow rager. The message is clear: keep dancing on your enemies. Never let them take away what makes you, you. Bury the enemy, forget their names, and dance on their graves.

3. “Braids in the Pit”

"BITP" was inspired by a show we played in Albuquerque. The crowd was almost entirely ndngenous people and when the mosh pit broke out, all we saw from the stage were braids and beadwork flipping around the pit. "BITP" is a love letter to our ndngenous community and culture. A thank you for always showing up and showing out.

4. “Lights”

A spirit's dark, eerie trip down a warm summer highway.

5. “CTYNDN II”

A celebration of our people, featuring guest vocals from the legendary rapper Wyzaker (Nez Perce) hip hop artist Kunu (Northern Cheyenne/Ho-Chunk) and southern Oregon's own Mista Chief (Northern Cheyenne.)

6. “49er? I Barely Knew Her”

Round dance songs are affectionately referred to as “49ers” in the ndngenous community. This is our version of a 49er.