No Earbuds Fest has announced details for its second edition. Prince Daddy and The Hyena, JER, Yungatita, Bones Shredder, Glass Generation, and Fime will be playing with more bands to be announced soon. No Earbuds Fest will take place at The Echo in Los Angeles, California on December 14.
