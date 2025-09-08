Green Day release first trailer for 'New Years Rev'

Green Day have released a teaser trailer for their upcoming comedy movie New Years Rev. The movie was directed by Lee Kirk and stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, Mckenna Grace, Keen Ruffalo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Sean Gunn. The movie was announced back in February. The band put out a casting call for “punks, alts, emos, goths, and rockers” to be extras for the movie earlier this year and put out another casting call for extras back in March to be part of the crowd at one of their shows. New Years Rev will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. Check out the trailer below.