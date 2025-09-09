Watch Fred Armisen and the Go's play “Fistfight in the Parking Lot” at Musack Carnival!

Today we are MAD PSYCHED to debut a video from the most recent Musack Carnival. Musack raises money to benefit music education and every year they throw a show to help out the youth through music education programs and instrument donations. Founded on Nantucket by tv writer Donick Cary (Simpsons, Parks and Recreation, Have a Good Trip) after a rash of teen suicides in his former high school fifteen years ago, Musack has grown to support programs coast to coast and beyond, encouraging kids to share their voice through music.

Today's video is wild. Fred Armisen and the Go's ( (Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, and Jane Wiedlin) of the Go-gos) cover "Fistfight in the parking lot from Armisen's 2013 SNL sketch. It's wild.

The video was directed by Matt Rowbottom and Produced by AntiCurrent Productions. Andrew Klokow and Amy Gunson handeled camera duties.

You can check out the video below and check out Musack right here!