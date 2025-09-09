Dendrons to release new album, share “Tuck Me Under” video

Chicago-based post-punks Dendrons have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Indiana and will be out on November 17 via Candlepin. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tuck Me Under”. Dendrons released their album 5-3-8 and their Audiotree Live Session in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Indiana Tracklist

Indiana

Tuck Me Under

Never Getting What You Want

Mosteras

B4

Liminal

Opening Play (Make Haste)

End Games

Caught A Lie

Out Of My Halo