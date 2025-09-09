Dendrons to release new album, share “Tuck Me Under” video

by Em Moore
Chicago-based post-punks Dendrons have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Indiana and will be out on November 17 via Candlepin. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tuck Me Under”. Dendrons released their album 5-3-8 and their Audiotree Live Session in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Indiana Tracklist
Indiana
Tuck Me Under
Never Getting What You Want
Mosteras
B4
Liminal
Opening Play (Make Haste)
End Games
Caught A Lie
Out Of My Halo