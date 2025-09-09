Punk Rock Museum to screen 'Wrong Reasons'

The Punk Rock Museum is going to have a screening of Wrong reasons. Wrong Reasons was written and directed by Josh Roush (one of the key dudes that works on Kevin Smith movies!) Roush's film stars Liv as Kat Oden, a drug addled punk/hardcore vocalist, who gets kidnapped and held hostage by a psycho who has unclear motives. Does he love Kat? Does he hate her?

For the film, Roush took his punk background and incorporated into the film stylistically and philosophically. Plus, if you watch carefully a few punkers and cool artists pop up in supporting roles. Watch closely for the likes of Donita Sparks of L7, Kym Wilson, and even Smith himself. Also, the soundtrack rocks: Tim Armstrong, Black Flag, L7, the Wipers, CH3, the Unseen, and more.

The screening is 9/20 at the museum in Vegas at 1pm. Also at the sCreening will be FDirector Josh Roush and a SECRET, SILENT guest, who Produced and stars in the movie. The first 50 guests receive a free signed and hand-numbered, 11x17 event poster and the shwoing is free with a general admission museum ticket. There will also be an afterparty at the ba rin the museum where the soundtrack will be blasting.