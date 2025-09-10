Bob Vylan announce UK tour dates

Bob Vylan
by Tours

Bob Vylan have announced UK tour dates for this fall and winter. The trek will begin on November 4 in Leeds and will wrap up on December 4 in Birmingham. Tickets go on sale on September 12. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
Nov 05AcademyManchester, UK
Nov 06O2 AcademyGlasgow, Scotland
Nov 11O2 Kentish Town ForumLondon, UK
Nov 20The Prospect BuildingBristol, UK
Dec 04O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK