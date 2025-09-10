Bob Vylan have announced UK tour dates for this fall and winter. The trek will begin on November 4 in Leeds and will wrap up on December 4 in Birmingham. Tickets go on sale on September 12. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|O2 Academy
|Leeds, UK
|Nov 05
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 06
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Nov 11
|O2 Kentish Town Forum
|London, UK
|Nov 20
|The Prospect Building
|Bristol, UK
|Dec 04
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK