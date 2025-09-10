Customer Service to release new EP, share “Never Meant To” video

Customer Service have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called If You’re Here, You Must Be Fine and will be out on October 31 via Royal Mountain Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Never Meant To” which was directed by MOOSECANFLY. Customer Service released their EP to you, after 2000 years earlier this year and we spoke to the band about it in February. Check out the song and tracklist below.