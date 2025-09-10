Listen to new tracks by Lip Crunch and Whine Problem!

by

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new songs by Ontario skate punkers Lip Crunch and London, Ontario punks Whine Problem! Lip Crunch’s song is called “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)” and Whine Problem’s song is called “Dance, Doll”. Both tracks are off the upcoming compilation album Go Kick-Ass! 3 which features new tracks from 42 super rad Ontarian punk bands. Speaking to Punknews about “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)”, Lip Crunch guitarist and vocalist Mark said,

”Ever wonder if the Xenomorph XX121 had a crush on Ellen Ripley in the sci-fi horror movie Alien? I did, at one point, so I made a song about it with a less horror and a bit cute-er take, an extraterrestrial being falling in love with its test subject. Ironically, the Grey was alienated about this feeling and it doesn't know what to do. To a tune of melodic fast punk style!

Facts: Originally it was written as ‘Dumb In Love’, about how you can be stupidly, crazy in love with somebody and you start losing your mind. We know how it goes.”

Speaking to Punknews about “Dance, Doll” Whine Problem bassist and vocalist Emrys Bourdeau said,

”’Dance, Doll’ is a song about how I felt growing up as a young girl… the beautiful parts come through the sparkling musicbox-like guitar; the pressure and unyielding expectations are heavy and full of frustration. My bandmates give this song so much life and power, and I’m so excited to finally release it!”

Go Kick-Ass 3 will be out on September 12 via Cartridge Heart and features cover art by Miller Marshall. You can pre-order the album right here. Release shows will be happening across Ontario on September 12, September 13, and September 14. Lip Crunch and Whine Probelm will be playing on September 12 at Camp Cataract in Niagara Falls with Lovers and The Mendozaz. Listen to “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)” and “Dance, Doll” below!

Go Kick-Ass! 3 Tracklist

Disc One

Motion Sickness - Burn It Down

Last Drag - Short Turn To Fame

The Mendozaz - Shotgun Shells and Serenades

Glitch Kingdom - Final Destination

Set To Go! - Back To Square One

Frank Dux - Welcome To Terror Lake

Snacks? - Decay

Forty Seven Teeth - Shitty Excuse

LYFE SK!LLZ - Blood Drama

Big Evil - Those Punk Kids Will Buy Anything… Just Not This

Sega Saturn The Console - Waste of Breath

The McBains - Go Away

Lucid Smog Disorder - I’m Freaking Out

Streets To Ourselves - MNAA

Nothing Serious - Say Something

Lip Crunch - U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)

Bilious - Out of Hash

The Mightabins - Green Shoots

Hellaphant - Good Grief

beauregard. - Mal de Vivre

Three Impotent Males - Pavlovian Response

Disc Two

Mip Power Trio - Press Rewind

Terrible and the Horribles - Margaret’s Bleeding

Sixteen Scandals - Constellation Prize

Whine Problem - Dance, Doll

Among Legends - Polar Vortex

Sweet Baby T - Emperor’s New Jeans

Kevin Murphy’s Murder - In Our Places

Alert The Audience - We’ll Do It Live!!!

Bloody Blue Darlings - Vampire Hair

The Slimetones - Slime City Video Store

Volatile Youth - Kerouac on Holiday

Starship Experience - Tuesday Afternoon Sitting on a Park Bench

Old Mountain Low - Only Details

The Supervoids - Drink & Dance

Papa Reuben - This Time

Mackenzie King - You or Me

Rhinosaur - The Dreth

Glass Planets - Take or Break

Pioneer Anomaly - Why Are You Still Here

Lovers - Nukaloompa

AAWKS - Wretched Witch

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 12The UnionKitchener, ONw/Glass Planets, Streets To Ourselves, Alert The Audience, Sega Saturn The Consol
Sep 12Palasad SocialBowlLondon, ONw/Set Go Go!, Sixteen Scandals, Mip Power Trio
Sep 12Camp CataractNiagara Falls, ONw/The Mendozaz, Lovers, Whine Problem, Lip Crunch
Sep 12See-ScapeToronto, ONw/Kevin Murphy's Murder, Three Impotent Males, The Mightabins, Old Mountain Low
Sep 13Ooey Gooey’sHamilton, ONw/Lucid Smog Disorder, The Supervoids, Terrible and the Horribles
Sep 13Ten GallonNewmarket, ONw/Bilious, Frank Dux, Big Evil, Papa Reuben
Sep 13Brew WizardsOshawa, ONw/The Mendozaz, Lovers, Starship Experience, Kevin Murphy at Brew Wizards
Sep 13Paddy’s UndergroundTilsonburg, ONw/The McBains, Whine Problem, The Slimetones
Sep 13Cameron HouseToronto, ONw/Pioneer Anomaly, Sixteen Scandals, LYFE SK!LLZ, Volatile Youth
Sep 14Dead Dog RecordsToronto, ONw/The Mendozaz, The McBains, Mip Power Trio