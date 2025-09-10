Listen to new tracks by Lip Crunch and Whine Problem!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new songs by Ontario skate punkers Lip Crunch and London, Ontario punks Whine Problem! Lip Crunch’s song is called “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)” and Whine Problem’s song is called “Dance, Doll”. Both tracks are off the upcoming compilation album Go Kick-Ass! 3 which features new tracks from 42 super rad Ontarian punk bands. Speaking to Punknews about “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)”, Lip Crunch guitarist and vocalist Mark said,
”Ever wonder if the Xenomorph XX121 had a crush on Ellen Ripley in the sci-fi horror movie Alien? I did, at one point, so I made a song about it with a less horror and a bit cute-er take, an extraterrestrial being falling in love with its test subject. Ironically, the Grey was alienated about this feeling and it doesn't know what to do. To a tune of melodic fast punk style!
Facts: Originally it was written as ‘Dumb In Love’, about how you can be stupidly, crazy in love with somebody and you start losing your mind. We know how it goes.”
Speaking to Punknews about “Dance, Doll” Whine Problem bassist and vocalist Emrys Bourdeau said,
”’Dance, Doll’ is a song about how I felt growing up as a young girl… the beautiful parts come through the sparkling musicbox-like guitar; the pressure and unyielding expectations are heavy and full of frustration. My bandmates give this song so much life and power, and I’m so excited to finally release it!”
Go Kick-Ass 3 will be out on September 12 via Cartridge Heart and features cover art by Miller Marshall. You can pre-order the album right here. Release shows will be happening across Ontario on September 12, September 13, and September 14. Lip Crunch and Whine Probelm will be playing on September 12 at Camp Cataract in Niagara Falls with Lovers and The Mendozaz. Listen to “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)” and “Dance, Doll” below!
Go Kick-Ass! 3 Tracklist
Disc One
Motion Sickness - Burn It Down
Last Drag - Short Turn To Fame
The Mendozaz - Shotgun Shells and Serenades
Glitch Kingdom - Final Destination
Set To Go! - Back To Square One
Frank Dux - Welcome To Terror Lake
Snacks? - Decay
Forty Seven Teeth - Shitty Excuse
LYFE SK!LLZ - Blood Drama
Big Evil - Those Punk Kids Will Buy Anything… Just Not This
Sega Saturn The Console - Waste of Breath
The McBains - Go Away
Lucid Smog Disorder - I’m Freaking Out
Streets To Ourselves - MNAA
Nothing Serious - Say Something
Lip Crunch - U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)
Bilious - Out of Hash
The Mightabins - Green Shoots
Hellaphant - Good Grief
beauregard. - Mal de Vivre
Three Impotent Males - Pavlovian Response
Disc Two
Mip Power Trio - Press Rewind
Terrible and the Horribles - Margaret’s Bleeding
Sixteen Scandals - Constellation Prize
Whine Problem - Dance, Doll
Among Legends - Polar Vortex
Sweet Baby T - Emperor’s New Jeans
Kevin Murphy’s Murder - In Our Places
Alert The Audience - We’ll Do It Live!!!
Bloody Blue Darlings - Vampire Hair
The Slimetones - Slime City Video Store
Volatile Youth - Kerouac on Holiday
Starship Experience - Tuesday Afternoon Sitting on a Park Bench
Old Mountain Low - Only Details
The Supervoids - Drink & Dance
Papa Reuben - This Time
Mackenzie King - You or Me
Rhinosaur - The Dreth
Glass Planets - Take or Break
Pioneer Anomaly - Why Are You Still Here
Lovers - Nukaloompa
AAWKS - Wretched Witch
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 12
|The Union
|Kitchener, ON
|w/Glass Planets, Streets To Ourselves, Alert The Audience, Sega Saturn The Consol
|Sep 12
|Palasad SocialBowl
|London, ON
|w/Set Go Go!, Sixteen Scandals, Mip Power Trio
|Sep 12
|Camp Cataract
|Niagara Falls, ON
|w/The Mendozaz, Lovers, Whine Problem, Lip Crunch
|Sep 12
|See-Scape
|Toronto, ON
|w/Kevin Murphy's Murder, Three Impotent Males, The Mightabins, Old Mountain Low
|Sep 13
|Ooey Gooey’s
|Hamilton, ON
|w/Lucid Smog Disorder, The Supervoids, Terrible and the Horribles
|Sep 13
|Ten Gallon
|Newmarket, ON
|w/Bilious, Frank Dux, Big Evil, Papa Reuben
|Sep 13
|Brew Wizards
|Oshawa, ON
|w/The Mendozaz, Lovers, Starship Experience, Kevin Murphy at Brew Wizards
|Sep 13
|Paddy’s Underground
|Tilsonburg, ON
|w/The McBains, Whine Problem, The Slimetones
|Sep 13
|Cameron House
|Toronto, ON
|w/Pioneer Anomaly, Sixteen Scandals, LYFE SK!LLZ, Volatile Youth
|Sep 14
|Dead Dog Records
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Mendozaz, The McBains, Mip Power Trio