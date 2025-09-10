Listen to new tracks by Lip Crunch and Whine Problem!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new songs by Ontario skate punkers Lip Crunch and London, Ontario punks Whine Problem! Lip Crunch’s song is called “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)” and Whine Problem’s song is called “Dance, Doll”. Both tracks are off the upcoming compilation album Go Kick-Ass! 3 which features new tracks from 42 super rad Ontarian punk bands. Speaking to Punknews about “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)”, Lip Crunch guitarist and vocalist Mark said,



”Ever wonder if the Xenomorph XX121 had a crush on Ellen Ripley in the sci-fi horror movie Alien? I did, at one point, so I made a song about it with a less horror and a bit cute-er take, an extraterrestrial being falling in love with its test subject. Ironically, the Grey was alienated about this feeling and it doesn't know what to do. To a tune of melodic fast punk style! Facts: Originally it was written as ‘Dumb In Love’, about how you can be stupidly, crazy in love with somebody and you start losing your mind. We know how it goes.”

Speaking to Punknews about “Dance, Doll” Whine Problem bassist and vocalist Emrys Bourdeau said,



”’Dance, Doll’ is a song about how I felt growing up as a young girl… the beautiful parts come through the sparkling musicbox-like guitar; the pressure and unyielding expectations are heavy and full of frustration. My bandmates give this song so much life and power, and I’m so excited to finally release it!”

Go Kick-Ass 3 will be out on September 12 via Cartridge Heart and features cover art by Miller Marshall. You can pre-order the album right here. Release shows will be happening across Ontario on September 12, September 13, and September 14. Lip Crunch and Whine Probelm will be playing on September 12 at Camp Cataract in Niagara Falls with Lovers and The Mendozaz. Listen to “U.F.O. (Unidentified Female Obsession)” and “Dance, Doll” below!