Mclusky have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The trek will begin on March 24 in Denver, Colorado and will wrap up on April 11 in Washington, DC. Mclusky released their album the world is still here and so are we earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 24
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Mar 26
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 28
|Aladdin Theater
|Portland, OR
|Mar 30
|The Chapel
|San Franciso, CA
|Mar 31
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 02
|Empire Control Room and Garage
|Austin, TX
|Apr 03
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|Apr 04
|Il Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 06
|Mod Club
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 10
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 11
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC