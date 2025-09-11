GWAR 40th anniversary exhibit to run in LA

GWAR has curated a 40th anniversary exhibit that will run for almost two months in LA. Let there be GWAR features hundreds of GWAR artifacts and traces the history of the band. The exhibit includes Handcrafted costumes, instruments, weaponry, and stage props, video installations, monumental set pieces and spew tanks, a monster toilet, artwork, and rare ephemera.

The exhibit was curated by GWAR's own Curated by Bob Gorman as well as Roger Gastman. That's at Beyond the Streets in LA from september 13 to November 2.