Check out the new track by Faulty Cognitions!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Faulty Cognitions!

"The Only One" starts off with a bright, soaring sound before submerging down into a sort of coldly, vicious takedown. "Your not the only one" sneers vocalist Chris Mason while the band rumbles out big, broad, riffs. At once, it has the cold brutality of the 80s post-punkers like Gang of Four and Tubeway army, while retaining that heart-on-the-sleeve affect of classic orgcore. Also, it has a handbreak stop, which makes it that much more vicious… Lou Reedian, even.

Speaking to Punknews about the track, Mason stated: ""I wrote 'The Only One' over 5 years ago for a different band that never got off the ground because of Covid. Around the time Faulty Cognitions were finishing up the writing process for the new record, I stumbled upon a demo of the song and brought it to practice. We locked in pretty quickly and decided to record it. I'm pretty sure we did it in one take. 4 chord punk FTW!"

You can pick up the new album here and here! And, you can hear "the only one" below right now!