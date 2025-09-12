Radioactivity announce new LP, share “Time Won't Bring Me Down”

Radioactivity have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Time Won’t Bring Me Down and will be out on October 31 via Dirtnap Records and Wild Honey Records. The band has released the title track. This will be their first full-length album since 2015’s Silent Kill . Radioactivity released their single “Erased / Fear” in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Time Won’t Bring Me Down Tracklist

Time Won’t Bring Me Down

Watch Me Bleed

This One Time

Why

Ignorance Is Bliss

I Thought

One Day

Sleep

Analog Ways

Shell

Pain