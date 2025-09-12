Radioactivity announce new LP, share “Time Won't Bring Me Down”

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Radioactivity have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Time Won’t Bring Me Down and will be out on October 31 via Dirtnap Records and Wild Honey Records. The band has released the title track. This will be their first full-length album since 2015’s Silent Kill . Radioactivity released their single “Erased / Fear” in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Time Won’t Bring Me Down Tracklist
Time Won’t Bring Me Down
Watch Me Bleed
This One Time
Why
Ignorance Is Bliss
I Thought
One Day
Sleep
Analog Ways
Shell
Pain