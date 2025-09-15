Motorhead announce 'Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead'

Motorhead announce 'Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead'
by

Motorhead have announced that they will be releasing a new tribute album called Killed By Deaf to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band. The album features punk bands including Pennywise, Rancid, Lagwagon, GBH, Slaughterhouse, and FEAR covering Motorhead songs. It will be out on October 31 via BMG. A video has also been released of Motorhead joining The Damned for their song “Neat Neat Neat” (which is the only non-Motorhead song on the album). The song and video were recorded in 2002. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Killed By Deaf Tracklist

Pennywise - Ace of Spades

Rancid - Sex and Death

The Bronx - Over The Top

Lagwagon - Rock ’N’ Roll

FEAR - The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

GBH - Bomber

Murphy’s Law - Stay Clean

Slaughterhouse - Love Me Like A Reptile

The Casualties - The Hammer

Anti-Nowhere League - Born to Raise Hell

Love Canal - Voices in the Sky

Soldiers of Destruction - Overkill

Wisdom in Chains - Iron Fist

Motorhead and The Damned - Neat Neat Neat