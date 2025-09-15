Motorhead announce 'Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead'

Motorhead have announced that they will be releasing a new tribute album called Killed By Deaf to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band. The album features punk bands including Pennywise, Rancid, Lagwagon, GBH, Slaughterhouse, and FEAR covering Motorhead songs. It will be out on October 31 via BMG. A video has also been released of Motorhead joining The Damned for their song “Neat Neat Neat” (which is the only non-Motorhead song on the album). The song and video were recorded in 2002. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Killed By Deaf Tracklist
Pennywise - Ace of Spades
Rancid - Sex and Death
The Bronx - Over The Top
Lagwagon - Rock ’N’ Roll
FEAR - The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
GBH - Bomber
Murphy’s Law - Stay Clean
Slaughterhouse - Love Me Like A Reptile
The Casualties - The Hammer
Anti-Nowhere League - Born to Raise Hell
Love Canal - Voices in the Sky
Soldiers of Destruction - Overkill
Wisdom in Chains - Iron Fist
Motorhead and The Damned - Neat Neat Neat