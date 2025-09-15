Motorhead announce 'Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead'

Motorhead have announced that they will be releasing a new tribute album called Killed By Deaf to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band. The album features punk bands including Pennywise, Rancid, Lagwagon, GBH, Slaughterhouse, and FEAR covering Motorhead songs. It will be out on October 31 via BMG. A video has also been released of Motorhead joining The Damned for their song “Neat Neat Neat” (which is the only non-Motorhead song on the album). The song and video were recorded in 2002. Check out the video and tracklist below.