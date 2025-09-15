congratulations to release debut album, share “This Life” video

by Em Moore
Brighton-based rockers congratulations have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Join Hands and will be out on February 13 via Bella Union. The band has also released a video for their new song “This Life” which was directed by Leila-Mae Rummery and edited by Jamie Chellar. congratulations released their EP Slap in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Join Hands Tracklist
1. Nevagonna
2. Fought 4 Love
3. My Hair
4. This Life
5. Dr. Doctor
6. Jonny Hands
7. City Boy
8. I Feel Severe
9. Bubbles
10. Hollywood Swingers