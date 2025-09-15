Gerard Way and members of The Interrupters start new project, The Mock-Ups

On September 13, Gauzy Records announced that a new song by a new project called The Mock-Ups would be coming soon. The band features Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance on vocals and bass, head of Signature Artists at Fender, Michael Schulz, on guitar, keys and production by Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters, drums by Jesse Bivona of The Interrupters, and backing vocals by Aimee Interrupter, also of The Interrupters. The song was engineered by the late Doug McKean, who passed away in 2022. According to the Instagram post, the song is called “I Wanna Know Your Name” and a snippet of the track can be heard in the post. Check out the post in full below.