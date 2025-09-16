The Velvet Underground to close after 30 years

Toronto-based venue The Velvet Underground has announced that it will be closing at the end of October. The venue was originally established in 1995 and has graced Queen Street West for thirty years. The venue released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”After many unforgettable years on Queen Street West, our time is coming to a close. The lease term comes to an end at the end of October and the property will be returned to the owner for a new chapter. While we’re closing this door, we’re grateful for the countless nights filled with music and amazing energy that brought this space to life. To the fans, artists, staff, and community - thank you. You made this place more than a venue. You made it a home for memories we’ll never forget.”

You can see the post in full below.