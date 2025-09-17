Odonis Odonis to release new album, share “Hijacked” video

Odonis Odonis
by

Odonis Odonis have announced that they have signed with Royal Mountain Records and will be releasing a new album later this year. The album is self-titled and will be out on November 15. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hijacked” which was directed and edited by Ryan Faist. Odonis Odonis released their EP ICON in 2023 and released album Spectrums in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Odonis Odonis Tracklist

The Same

Hijacked

Come Alive

Work It Out

Consumed

Hunter

Distraction

We Are Gods

Bliss