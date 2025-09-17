X have announced the cancellation of their upcoming North American tour with Los Lobos. The tour was set to begin on September 19 in Toronto, Ontario. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”Due to circumstances beyond our control X and Los Lobos will be unable to embark on the 99 Years of Rock’n’Roll Tour. Both bands and our crews worked hard and were looking forward to this tour. We love and value our fans and are extremely disappointed at this turn of events. Look to point of purchase for refunds. We hope to see you in the near future.”

Check out the post in full below.