Sad Snack to release debut album

by Em Moore
Sad Snack have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Vending Machine and will be out soon via Sell The Heart Records. The album art was created by Jenn Woodall. The band has also announced the tracklist which includes their previously released single “RVIVL”. Sad Snack released their single “Brain Fog” earlier this year. Check out the tracklist and announcement post below.
Vending Machine Tracklist
Survive This
Hospital Food
Ted Leo vs. Danzig
Vending Machine
Nervous Jam
The Story Doesn’t End
Kiss Me Thru Yr Mask
RVIVL
Garbinger