Sad Snack to release debut album

Sad Snack
by

Sad Snack have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Vending Machine and will be out soon via Sell The Heart Records. The album art was created by Jenn Woodall. The band has also announced the tracklist which includes their previously released single “RVIVL”. Sad Snack released their single “Brain Fog” earlier this year. Check out the tracklist and announcement post below.

Vending Machine Tracklist

Survive This

Hospital Food

Ted Leo vs. Danzig

Vending Machine

Nervous Jam

The Story Doesn’t End

Kiss Me Thru Yr Mask

RVIVL

Garbinger