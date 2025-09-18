Listen to American Television's new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by melodic punk rockers American Television ! The record is called You Are Not Alone and features six tracks full of moments that will have you singing along in no time. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the songs. You Are Not Alone will be out everywhere on September 19 via Smartpunk Records. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

You Are Not Alone Track-By-Track Breakdown

1. This is Hell

So many things in life can feel like we’re one mistake away from drowning. A car repair, a missed bill, a family emergency. For those fleeting moments when your head’s “above water,” this song cautions that the sharks are always circling.

2. Stronger

The strongest people in my life have been women. Despite sexism, the wage gap, and the increasing threat to their reproductive rights – they push forward. Head high. Day by day. This song is my witness to their power, and to let them know I am in their corner.

3. Witches!

In 2025, the U.S. is facing religious and political fanaticism. There is a large faction of people who see the world through one lens and wish to destroy anything that’s not in their worldview. I wrote this song as a reminder to our generation and the next – that no matter how hard anyone tries, free thought cannot be erased. Good nature, acceptance, and honesty are the potions in my cauldron.

4. Time is Now

It wouldn’t be an American Television record without a song about getting beaten down at work, but this song has a silver lining … The protagonist refuses to repeat the mistakes of the people who held the role before them, and they hold dear the moments outside the walls of their 9 to 5, choosing to spend those moments in concert halls with their favorite people and bands.

5. Rodeo Clown

I was a big fan of the show Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis, who plays a flawed French clown, and eventually finds himself employed at his mother’s (Louie Anderson) rodeo. This song is not about that show per se, but it is about how you can sometimes avoid change or risk in favor of the devil you know, despite how uncomfortable that situation may be.

6. You Are Not Alone

Music is the great uniter. A song can meet you right where you are and make you smile, cry, or simply be there as a comfort. It can show you that you’re not the first to feel a certain way, and you’re certainly not the last. ‘You Are Not Alone’ talks about the power of music and follows in a great tradition of songs like Rancid - “Radio”, Frank Turner - “I Still Believe”, and Bouncing Souls - “Private Radio”.