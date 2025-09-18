Episode #699.999 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, punk rock artist Dagger Polyester stops by the podcast to talk about their new album Perversion for Profit, the uniqueness of living and creating in Los Angeles, and so much more. Em also gets deep into the My Chemical Romance lore while trying to explain their Toronto show to John. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryPublic Opinion: "Finale Rack"
The Mock-Ups release debut single
Gerard Way and members of The Interrupters start new project, The Mock-Ups
Billy Corgan joins My Chemical Romance on stage for "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"
The Hives release “The Hives Forever Forever The Hives” video
My Chemical Romance announce two UK 'Long Live The Black Parade' shows