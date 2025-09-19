Kitchen Lover break down every track on their new album 'The Circus Sideshow Dream'!

We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the eleven tracks that make up The Circus Sideshow Dream . Listen to the album and read a track-by-track breakdown below!

”It’s a reflection on the brutal highs and lows, the madness we willingly walk into - for the love of art, expression, and that ever-fleeting sense of validation.”

Today marks the release of the debut album by Brighton-based, garage rock-infused punk rockers Kitchen Lover . The album is called The Circus Sideshow Dream and was produced by Erik Miles. Speaking about the album, the band said,

The Circus Sideshow Dream Track-by-Track Breakdown

Tempered Dreams

Highlighting the underlying characteristics of Ted Kaczynski, popping yourself away in a hut in the woods, not seeing anyone unless vital or by mistake. Following one's own desired path to loner-induced insanity.

There Goes My Brains

Cut from the same cloth as the man with the darkest heart, this boy can’t comprehend why his part time-lover won’t comply with his late night booty calls. The type we’ve all been victim of and probably perpetrator of too. The desperate little boy, completely unaware of his feelings, can only scream in despair and anger as his mind overloads with insecurity.

Learn To Paint

Could it be in me? Could it be in you? Could it be in all of us? Could it just be that some of us haven’t been taught a way to truly express these things, in any capacity?

Little Boy With A Lisp

An uneducated emotional swine who once threw their toys out of the pram, It’s all cool now though.

Speaking Tongues

Much as the purposely misspelled title should suggest, the song is based on the loose and freeing nature of writing without the pressure to tell a story or for things to make sense. Allowing the mind of the listener and the writer to have absolutely no fucking idea what you’re on about.

Dutch

King Dutchess 1st, The most beautiful boy. The softest big lump of fur anyone has ever seen, even though he stinks and likes to eat his own shit occasionally. We still love him and hopefully you do too.

Ladybird

A story true to so many, a classic tale of love. Stripped to the bones, all you’ll find is full blown obsession and awe.

Covering Sand With Spit

The inevitable scenario of which you find yourself where you once were as a blown-out-bored-as-fuck-teenager, covering the floor with spit to make shapes and to cover up any underlying denying truths you have about yourself.

Black Hole Heart

The twisted & accurate story of a sickened heart, whose body is occupied by a man so full of fear, delusion and self absorption that he’s completely incapable of receiving or giving love to anyone, even himself. Many speculate the classified information of a malnourished childhood, ill loving parents, cruel siblings. This being something I'm unable to comment on. There is one thing I do know, this man is in a much, much deeper state of pain than the ones he inflicts pain on.

Oregano Ricardo

The fantasy daydream of a renowned tale, two men fighting over the same woman, except in this case the man Marcel is fighting against (and losing) is a beautifully pruned Oregano plant.

The Circus Sideshow Dream

A collection of crooked tales from the crippling circus of which most of us ‘artists’ are operating. One minute you’re Jim Morrison at the Hollywood Bowl 1968, breathing in the might of 20,000 young screaming fans. Then, all of sudden you’re Ray Heffernan trying to convince yourself and the world you’ve written a half decent song, contemplating drinking yourself to death in an Irish pub.