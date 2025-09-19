Listen to Human Issue cover Rudimentary Peni

by John Gentile
Today, we are psyched to debut a rad cover!
Human Issue lioke things hard and nasty. They pull from anarcho-punk, death rock, and goth to create a hard charging, spiky sound. There is also some Siouxsie Sioux style soaring, too. It sounds intense and dark! So, it's only fitting that they covered the all time champs, Rudimentary Peni!
Tour Dates w/ EXEDO
9/25 - Green Bay, WI @ The Razz
9/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Sabbatic
9/27 - Muskegon, MI @ Rake Beer Project
9/28 - Chicago, IL @ Fallen Log at Kitchen 17 w/ SNUFFED