Morrissey cancels shows due to death threat

Morrissey was scheduled to play Connecticut tonight and the MGM music hall in Boson tomorrow. But, those shows have been canceled due to a death threat on Morrissey. Morrissey's representatives stated: "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.