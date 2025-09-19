LimeWire announces that it was the buyer of FYRE Fest

In July, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland put FYRE fest up for sale on eBay after a few failed sales. It ended up selling for $245,000, which was considered to be a very, very low amount. As it turns out, the buyer was Limewire, the file sharing service that was part of the early 2000sunauthorized file sharing scene, but is now a legit company. CEO LimeWire CEO Julian Zehetmayr told USA TODAY, "We believe Fyre should stay close to its original vision rather than become something completely different. While we’re still in the planning stage, the goal would be to eventually host something physical - an experience that can finally deliver on the promise, but with transparency and trust this time."

It looks like the tragic ship Fyre Fest has finally docked at port. Sadly, this is likely the last time we will be posting the picture of McFarland above. Though, with Billy, you never know.