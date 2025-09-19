Episode #699.9991 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! Em and John recorded this one at 10am so Em could go see Pogues. They talk about Home Front’s upcoming album, Fred Armisen performing with The Go’s, the trailer for Green Day’s new movie, El Hefe of NOFX joining the Aquabats for some shows, and the Dayglo Abortions heading back on tour after their arrest. They also pay tribute to the late Bruce Loose. Listen to the episode below!
