The folks of Part-Time PR has announced their first two-day festival over at Ortlieb's in Philadelphia, PA. The festival is presented by 4333 Collective and Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, as well as being the celebration of the 11th anniversary of the start of the PR company. The event will be held the weekend of December 12th and 13th, 2025 and will feature performances by Banquets, Choke Up, Sleep In, You Vandal, The Carolyn and more between the two days. Tickets for the shows are already on sale, you can click here to grab tickets to night one and click here to grab tickets to night two. See below to view the complete line-up.