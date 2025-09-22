Gumm to release new album, share “New From The Pain” video

Gumm
by

Chattanooga-based hardcore band Gumm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Beneath The Wheel and will be out on October 31 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “New From The Pain” which was shot by Derek Rathbun and edited by @judithtapes. Gumm released Slogan Machine in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Beneath The Wheel Tracklist

Beneath The Wheel

New From The Pain

Flavourless

Your Last Joke

One Thing At A Time

Learn Nothing

Human Web

Virtue Delusion

Need

All Gone