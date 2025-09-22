Gumm to release new album, share “New From The Pain” video

Chattanooga-based hardcore band Gumm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Beneath The Wheel and will be out on October 31 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “New From The Pain” which was shot by Derek Rathbun and edited by @judithtapes. Gumm released Slogan Machine in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.