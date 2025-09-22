Gumm to release new album, share “New From The Pain” video

by Em Moore
Chattanooga-based hardcore band Gumm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Beneath The Wheel and will be out on October 31 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “New From The Pain” which was shot by Derek Rathbun and edited by @judithtapes. Gumm released Slogan Machine in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Beneath The Wheel Tracklist
Beneath The Wheel
New From The Pain
Flavourless
Your Last Joke
One Thing At A Time
Learn Nothing
Human Web
Virtue Delusion
Need
All Gone