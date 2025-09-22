Something In The Way festival has announced its lineup for 2026. Sunny Day Real Estate, Explosions In The Sky, Citizen, Tigers Jaw, The Hotelier, Momma, Angel Du$t, Febuary, First Day Back, Glitterer, Glixen, Gollylagging, Graham Hunt, Guv, Horse Jumper of Love, How Much Art, No Warning, Park National, Pelican, Pool Kids, Sheer Mag, Teen Suicide, and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal will be playing the festival. Something In The Way will take place on January 31-February 1 at Roadrunner in Boston, MA. Check out the announcement post below.
