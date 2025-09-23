Calling All Captains to release new EP, share “A New Type of Grey” video

Edmonton-based Calling All Captains have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called The Things That I’ve Lost and will be out on January 9 via New Damage Records and Dine Alone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “A New Type of Grey” which was produced by Versa Films and directed and edited by Dylan Hryciuk. Calling All Captains released their EP (e)motion sickness in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.