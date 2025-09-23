Halifax-based pier emo band Breakfast Time! have announced that they will be disbanding after three years. This was announced in an Instagram post that reads in part,



”Some of you may have heard by now that Breakfast Time! is no longer going to be an active band. We ended on amicable terms, but burnout and life happens. […] I’ve told this story before, but I started bt! within two weeks of moving to Halifax. Ryan and Bryce were the first friends I made here. My time in Halifax has been entirely and utterly entangled with this band. And I couldn’t be luckier to have my maritime life entwined with such talented musicians and good people. But breakfast is best enjoyed with friends. And I made so many through this project. To everyone who came out to shows, danced, moshed, and sang along - thank you, sincerely.”

The band has released a new song called “Jeff Benzos” and will be releasing their second (and final) EP soon. Breakfast Time! released their debut EP What Time Is It? in 2024. Check out the song as well as the post in full below.